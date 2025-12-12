THIS new malware is locking Android phones and demanding ransom: Details inside

THIS new malware is locking Android phones and demanding ransom

In line with rising cyber crimes led by notorious hackers, a new Android malware has begun targeting users. At its core, this new Android malware locks phones and demands ransom from users to regain access to their devices and private.

What is new DroidLock Android malware?

Called DroidLock, this new quiet malware was discovered by security researchers. Being a sophisticated threat with device-locking tactics coupled with extortion messages, it threatens to erase data or render the device unusable unless a ransom is paid within the given deadline.

DroidLock malware is said to primarily spread through phishing websites and fake apps that appear legitimate, tricking users into installing a dropper programme that deploys the malware.

Once installed, it seeks extensive permissions to take full control of the phone’s screen and security settings.

Unlike traditional ransomware that encrypts files, DroidLock uses a ransomware-style overlay that blocks the user interface and threatens immediate data loss if the ransom is not paid, often within 24 hours. The overlay impersonates a system message, instructing victims to contact the attacker via email with their device identifier.

Analysis by mobile security firm Zimperium reveals that DroidLock can also change device lock patterns, passwords, or biometric settings in a bid to make it difficult for victims to regain access.

The scarier part is that the malware may record screen activity or activate the camera to capture images of the user for further extortion.

The emergence of this new type of malware underscores how quickly such mobile threats are evolving and being able to outclass guardrails that are built into devices by default.

How to protect against Android malware?

To stay protected against such Android malware, security experts recommend that users refrain from installing apps from untrusted sources, clicking unknown links, and not updating the latest security patches on time.