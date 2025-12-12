Japan deploys ‘Monster Wolf' robots with glowing red eyes to stop bear attacks

Japan has deployed robot wolves with glowing red eyes in a bid to scare off bears amid a record surge in bear attacks that have resulted in 13 deaths and 235 injuries in 21 prefectures.

The robot named Monster Wolf is designed to protect farms, hiking trails and other areas where bear attacks are feared. It is developed by a Japanese machining company Ohta Seiki.

The wolf-robots have glowing red eyes, sharp, wolf-like teeth-structure, blue LED flashlights and are capable of making 50 different sounds, including animal howls and human voices, as loud as a car horn to scare bears away.

The tech wolf was first introduced in 2016; however, it didn’t get much traction until now.

President of Ohta Seiki, Yuji Ota, told Kyodo News, “Bears are very cautious animals and often act alone. When there is a loud noise, they would think there is something there and would not come close.”

A total of 330 mechanical wolves have been deployed in prefectures where the majority of the bear attacks were recorded.

The machining company is also planning to build a remote-controlled newer version capable of moving and also a small portable version.

Despite the company’s claims that their mechanical wolves are effective, a wildlife expert has said that it is only a matter of time before the species adapt to them.

A Zoologist Nobuyuki Yamaguchi from the University of Malaysia, Terengganu, said, “The lack of actual harm causes the deterrent effect to fade.”