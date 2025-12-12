Surprising duo takes over SNL this week with new exciting updates

Saturday Night Live returned this week with a new episode that brought a full British team to the famous comedy stage.

The show was already moving through its 51 season, which began in October with Bad Bunny hosting and Doja Cat performing.

Since that opening night, SNL invited a long line of stars to take part.

Amy Poehler came back to host and Role Model stepped on the stage for his first performance while Charli XCX made a fun surprise appearance.

However, Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter later pulled double duty as both host and singer.

Miles Teller followed with music from Brandi Carlile, as Nikki Glaser hosted next with Sombr performing.

Glen Powell then took the spotlight as host with Olivia Dean singing two of her songs and the most recent episode on 6, December, featured Melissa McCarthy as host and Dijon as the musical guest.

This week, attention turned to actor Josh O Connor who hosted the show for the first time. He arrived while promoting his new film Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery.

Moreover, the musical stage belonged to Lily Allen whose album West End Girl came out in October and received strong praise.

Viewers expected her to sing from the album, with Josh and Lily also appeared in a lighthearted promotional clip with SNL cast member Andrew Dismukes.

The season still got more to offer for its fans, as one last episode is planned for 20, December.

For the unversed, Ariana Grande would take over hosting duties while Cher would perform for the audience to close out the year.