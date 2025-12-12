‘Street Fighter' trailer packs punch from Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, more

The new 'Street Fighter' movie is set to premiere on October 16, 2026

The first look at the new Street Fighter movie was a total knockout with fans of the iconic video game.

A sneak peak of the upcoming film was shown at the 2025 Game Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 11.

According to a synopsis for the film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, the story takes viewers back to 1993 as “estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate and fury.”

The teaser also hints at the stakes behind the action. “But,” the synopsis continues, “behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!"

The film packs a star-heavy roster of fan-favourite characters, including Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim and Eric André as Don Sauvage.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson appears as Balrog, Jason Momoa takes on Blanka, Orville Peck is Vega and Olivier Richters plays Zangief.

This marks the franchise’s return to theatres after its 1994 and 2009 predecessors. The new Street Fighter set to hit cinemas on October 16, 2026.