UK PM reacts to King Charles's emotional message

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reached out to King Chrles via social media post after the monarch's important update on his cancer battle.

The PM expressed his pleasure that the monarch's treatment will be reduced in 2026, uriging Britons to follow the King's appeal of getting scanned for cancer early.

Sir Starmer's reaction comes after the 77-year-old shared the encouraging news in a video message broadcast on Channel 4 as part of a special Stand Up To Cancer UK broadcast.

Taking to social media, the Prime Minister wrote: "A powerful message from His Majesty The King.

"I know I speak for the entire country when I say how glad I am that his cancer treatment will be reduced in the new year. Early cancer screening saves lives."

In his imporatn message the monarch encouraged people to undergo cancer screening in time to avoid complecations, adding that it "troubles me deeply" that millions of people across the UK miss the opportunity for early cancer diagnosis.

The hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with cancer each year, as well as "the millions more who love and care for them".

"Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys." the monarch said.

The King was moved by the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives.

In a personal update, the monarch gave royal fans a reason to celebrate as he shared the good news that my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year, describing it as "a personal blessing."