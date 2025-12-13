Influencer faces backlash as 'out of touch' after missing luxury trip flight: netizens react

What began as a glamorous escape swiftly turned into a brutal online backlash, a nightmare for any influencer trying to connect with their audience to get maximum views.

An influencer on a luxury Tarte Cosmetics brand trip has come under netizens’ radar after posting a TikTok video under the handle @tiannarobillard about missing her flight and hoping an entire plane might be delayed for her so she could catch up with her friends on a trip that was sponsored.

She narrated the incident in a clip posted on her TikTok account, saying everyone on the trip was flying to Miami before catching two private-charter planes to Turks and Caicos.

But she missed her first flight because she took too long scrubbing off her fake tan, leaving her to travel solo as the rest of the group continued on.

Tianna Robillard then revealed that the team was even “trying to see if they could push one of the planes back an hour and a half” so she might still make it in time to fly with the others.

Although she said she didn’t expect it, she confessed it was her “hope and dream.”

It was this remark that users seized on and criticized as the peak of an “out of touch” influencer culture mindset disconnected completely from reality.

Netizens react

The comment section turned hostile in no time, after the clip went viral.

One user commented, “Unpopular opinion but being late is a level of disrespect.”

“Push an entire plane back for one irresponsible person? That’s terrible,” added another.

“Missing a free flight for a free trip is crazy!” quipped the third one.

“Girl, what? This is so out of touch,” commented the fourth one.

The backlash didn’t erupt all of a sudden. Tarte has already faced controversy for years from online users for what they call being excessive, exclusive, and disconnected from everyday life at a time when most of the people are facing the brunt of rising costs and burnout.

Posting live updates about missing flights—and for a sponsored trip, no less—made no sense at all and added only fuel to the already simmering fire.