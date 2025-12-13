How vegan diets affect children’s growth: Shorter, leaner than peers, require careful planning

A research conducted on nearly 50,000 children has found that those raised on vegan based diets tend to be shorter and leaner than their meat-eating peers, suggesting the critical need for careful nutritional planning and supplementation in plant-based childhoods.

The study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and nutrition, shows the most comprehensive analysis of its kind to date.

The sample included 7,280 vegetarian children, 1,289 vegans, and 40,059 omnivores across 18 countries.

The analysis revealed measurable differences in physical development:

Vegan children were, on average, 3.6 cm (about 1.4 inches) shorter and 1.17 kg (2.6lbs) lighter than omnivores.

Vegetarian children were 1.2 cm shorter and 0.69 kg lighter.

Both groups had a lower body mass index (BMI) and leaner body composition in comparison to children who consume meat.

Researchers note that these figures showcase averages and the growth was generally within normal ranges, not indicating widespread “failure.”

But, the consistent pattern indicates a dietary challenge.

The study identified a clear nutritional trade-off. While plant-based children consumed more beneficial fibre, iron, folate, and vitamin C.

However, they consistently had lower intakes of key nutrients necessary for growth including protein, fat, vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, and iodine.

The experts noted that the plant-based diets for children are not inherently unhealthy but are “more demanding to implement correctly.”

Despite growth differences, the study confirmed a major health benefit. Despite being shorter and leaner, vegetarian children had better cardiovascular health markers including lower levels of total and LDL (bad) cholesterol.

The research doesn’t condemn plant-based diets for children but offers a detailed roadmap for their risks and requirements.