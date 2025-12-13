Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert creator,’ paralyzed below waist in medical emergency

In a sobering personal health update, Scott Adams, revealed he is paralyzed below the waist and is undergoing emergency treatment for a tumour near his spine.

The 67-year-old’s announcement came via his online channel where he shared the grim diagnosis with his audience.

Adams stated, “I am paralyzed below the waist. I can’t move any muscles. I don't have feeling, just can’t move any muscles.”

The creator of the iconic Dilbert comic strip described the condition as having worsened dramatically in recent days.

Updating on his health, he further shared, “Haven’t pooped in 4-5 days and lost all ability to control my lower body since yesterday. I don’t know if this is permanent or if it is growing.”

“I don't know if the cancer or the constipation has caused the paralysis,” he added.

Adams also explained that he has a “pesky tumour” around his spine.

“The solution is to ambulance me to a facility to get radiated. They’re gonna try to radiate that tumour,” he said, expressing hope that successful treatment could help him return home.

Adam’s satirical take on corporate life made Dilbert a global phenomenon in the 1990s and 2000s.

However, he faced major professional turmoil in recent years.

In February 2023, various newspaper and his distributor dropped Dilbert after he made racial comments on his show Real Coffee with Scott Adams.

Later, he moved the strip to his own subscription website.

But his decline didn’t end here.

He faced physical challenges due to his health crisis. In November 2025, he announced he would stop drawing Dilbert himself due to focal dystonia in his right hand and semi-paralysis in his left.

Adam’s update has drawn a wave of concern from followers and commentators, marking a heartbreaking new chapter for the controversial but influential figure.