Resident Evil Requiem: Leon's return confirmed in new teaser at The Game Awards 2025

December 13, 2025
The Game Awards 2025 is grabbing headlines for a myriad reasons, but the most exciting revelation it witnessed was the confirmation of Leon S. Kennedy's return in Resident Evil Requiem by Capcom in a new trailer.
Leon getting featured in Resident Evil Requiem marks a moment in the franchise, returning to Raccoon City exactly 28 years after the original outbreak.
Although initial announcements spotlight Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft, the latest Resident Evil Requiem trailer reveals Leon as a second playable protagonist, wherein he confronts a new villain, Victor Gideon, who targets Grace and refers to her as the “special” and “chosen” one.
Despite his age, Leon showcases his combat abilities with signature moves. The most astounding ones include showy shooting and a dramatic moment where he uses a chainsaw against an enemy.
Resident Evil Requiem offers a unique gameplay structure, with Leon's segments comprising overwhelming action reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, while Grace's segments focus on traditional survival-horror elements.
Grace's introduced as an FBI Analyst adds depth to her character and intertwines her journey with Leon’s for an emotional narrative.
What appeals to fans of both Resident Evil 7 and the classic remakes is that players will have the option to toggle between first-person and third-person perspectives.
Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, with pre-orders starting on December 12.
It will exclusively be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.