Resident Evil Requiem: Leon's return confirmed in new teaser at The Game Awards 2025

‎The Game Awards 2025 is grabbing headlines for a myriad reasons, but the most exciting revelation it witnessed was the confirmation of Leon S. Kennedy's return in Resident Evil Requiem by Capcom in a new trailer.

‎Leon getting featured in Resident Evil Requiem marks a moment in the franchise, returning to Raccoon City exactly 28 years after the original outbreak.

‎Although initial announcements spotlight Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Outbreak’s Alyssa Ashcroft, the latest Resident Evil Requiem trailer reveals Leon as a second playable protagonist, wherein he confronts a new villain, Victor Gideon, who targets Grace and refers to her as the “special” and “chosen” one.

‎Despite his age, Leon showcases his combat abilities with signature moves. The most astounding ones include showy shooting and a dramatic moment where he uses a chainsaw against an enemy.

‎Resident Evil Requiem offers a unique gameplay structure, with Leon's segments comprising overwhelming action reminiscent of Resident Evil 4, while Grace's segments focus on traditional survival-horror elements.

‎Grace's introduced as an FBI Analyst adds depth to her character and intertwines her journey with Leon’s for an emotional narrative.

‎What appeals to fans of both Resident Evil 7 and the classic remakes is that players will have the option to toggle between first-person and third-person perspectives.

‎When will Resident Evil Requiem be released?

‎Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026, with pre-orders starting on December 12.

‎It will exclusively be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

