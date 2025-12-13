Steph Curry breaks Michael Jordan's record with 39-point masterclass

Steph Curry’s record-breaking comeback for Golden State Warriors has taken the internet by storm as he scored 39 points, his 94th 35-point game since turning 30, becoming the only player in the world to do so.

The four-time NBA champion broke the record previously held by the legendary athlete Michael Jordan, who had 93, 35-point games after turning 30.

Talking about his achievement, the Warriors star said, “Thankfully we got back in the game, took a lead for a certain point, but then you're at the mercy of a couple makes here, a couple misses here, challenge calls and stuff like that.”

The NBA shared the milestone on their X (formerly Twitter) account, writing, “Steph Curry returned to the lineup and made an IMMEDIATE impact!”

He scored:

39 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

6 3PM

Other than his impressive performance, a pre-game tunnel shot has set social media alight with every NBA-related account sharing their astonishment.

Hoop Central tweeted the video of his shot and captioned, “Steph Curry is unbelievable”.

The 37-year-old athlete’s tunnel shot also impressed the Underdog NBA team who wrote, “Steph Curry pregame tunnel shot… bang.”

American basketball player Caitlin Clark also reacted to the shot, jokingly stating, “This has to be AI”.