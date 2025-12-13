Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter speaks: Find out lip reader's court findings here

The alleged killer of 31-year-old conservative Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, has made chilling remarks during his first in-person court appearance, according to a lip-reading analysis.

Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in front of a crowd of 3,000 people at the first stop during his Turning Point USA “American Comeback Tour,” on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

In a chilling courtroom moment caught by lip-readers, Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, said he thinks about the shooting “every day”—and mentioned the widow Erika Kirk during a court exchange with his attorney, reported by the New York Post.

The alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, appeared before the court in calm and even shared a laugh with his attorney on Thursday, December 11, 2025, three months after Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University.

What did Tyler Robinson discuss with his attorney in courtroom?

“I think about the shooting daily,” Robinson, who has been behind bars since his arrest days after the assassination, appears to tell his lawyer in an off-mic moment before the hearing began, according to an analysis by Lip Reader Ltd. (a recognized platform for lip-reading services).

The analysis by the lip reader further adds to the alleged assassin in Charlie Kirk’s murder, Tyler Robinson’s exchange with his attorney.

"Every morning… all the time," he continues.

He then appears to mention Erika Kirk, who was left with the couple’s two small daughters, in the unsettling exchange.

“So, he had a wife…,” the lip reader caught at one point.

At another point, he turned to his own condition, confessing he’d been “smoking a lot,” unable to sleep at night, and that it was “driving me mental.”

“Unfortunately, it’s doing my head in. I’m not good for anything,” he adds, according to the analysis.

Robinson was wearing a simple blue button-down shirt with a tartan tie.

Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter in Charlie Kirk’s murder, is facing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 29, 2025.