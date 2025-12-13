Alcatraz escape mystery solved? Researcher reveals flaw behind 1962 breakout

The crime-thriller Hollywood-style Alcatraz prison break that occurred in June 1962 is considered one of America’s greatest prison escapes and after more than six decades, a researcher has finally revealed the flaw that allowed the incident to happen.

The daring escape included three inmates digging tunnels with spoons, fooling guards with papier-mache heads before vanishing into the frigid San Francisco Bay.

A researcher named John Martini, who spent 35 years studying ‘The Rock’, has revealed a simple design flaw which allowed the inmates to carve their way to freedom.

A concrete specialist explained that the concrete wasn’t poured correctly, adding, “When it is poured in large quantities, it must be vibrated to eliminate air pockets and ensure proper distribution.”

Originally built in 1909, Alcatraz became a federal prison in 1934, to hold the most troublesome inmates from other federal prisons during a major crime crackdown. It was considered the world's most secure prison which used its isolated island location for maximum security against escape.

Martini said, “I am sure the inmate didn’t know about the ‘concrete’ mistake. They just lucked out.”

The three men were the only ones to ever make a successful escape from Alcatraz; however, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) declared them dead.

Other theories suggest that they may have reached South America, Angel Island or the Golden Gate Bridge.