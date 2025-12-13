 
Prince William makes secret promise to fan about George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William delights fan with special gesture despite being ‘in a rush’

Geo News Digital Desk
December 13, 2025

Prince William earned praise for his humble gesture, in which he went out of his way to fulfil the request of a royal fan.

The Prince of Wales was deemed “down to earth” as the royal did not exude any ostentatious behaviour and appeared like a regular customer at the pub despite his position in the monarchy.

The future king, who is also a doting father to three children with wife Kate Middleton, appeared for a candid interview and appearance on Eugene Levy’s documentary series, The Reluctant Traveler. The Schitt’s Creek star had spoken o William in a pub near Windsor during a weekday afternoon.

The pub’s owner, Stuart O'Brien, revealed what William had been like when the cameras went off. Despite being in rush since it was school time for the children, he obliged for a photo request.

“Yeah, absolutely,” William had responded. Stuart also revealed to Hello! magazine that Willam had made secret promise about Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

He shared that the Prince promised that he “would try” to visit once again with the children. Although the pub owner himself acknowledged that it would be a “difficult task” for the royals since it is a “small and touristy” venue and the royals are “busy”.

