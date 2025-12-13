Research firm reveals chipset inside Huawei Mate 80: Find out here

December 13, 2025
In a move suggesting China's willingness for self-reliance in advanced technology, a recent report reveals that Huawei’s Mate 80, the Chinese tech giant's newest flagship smartphone, is powered by an upgraded homegrown chip.
According to a new report, the Mate 80 series runs on the Kirin 9030 processor, which has been produced by SMIC, China’s leading chipmaker.
The Kirin 9030 is built on SMIC’s latest N+3 chip manufacturing architecture.
This is a toned-up version of its earlier 7-nanometre technology and marks a small but imperative step forward for China’s semiconductor industry, as reported by Reuters.
The N+3 process is described by industry analysts as a scaled-up refinement rather than a major breakthrough, offering better performance and efficiency than previous Kirin chips.
Despite this progress, SMIC is still lagging behind global chip leaders, the report claimed.
Industry giants such as TSMC and Samsung are already producing more advanced 5-nanometre chips, which are smaller, faster and more power-efficient. In comparison, SMIC’s technology is said to be less compact and technically behind.
The report carries significance as it was released by TechInsights, a Canadian research firm that closely tracks Huawei’s chip development.
In October, Chinese authorities added TechInsights to their “unreliable entity” list after it published a detailed report on China’s semiconductor progress.
The Mate 80 launch indicates Huawei's strides in enriching its in-house technology despite restrictions and external pressure.
While the gap with global rivals is considerable, the improved Kirin chip underscores China’s determination to progress.