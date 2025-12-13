Elon Musk teams with El Salvador to bring Grok chatbot to schools

Tech billionaire Elon Musk appears to be giving all he can to ensure widespread adoption of AI firm xAI's proprietary chatbot, as he is collaborating with the government of El Salvador to introduce Grok to over 1 million students in more than 5,000 public schools.

Grok's integration into schools in El Salvador was announced by xAI, in which the Musk-owned AI giant would implement an "AI-powered education program" over the next two years.

President Nayib Bukele has embraced technology in his administration. Previously, he made El Salvador the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

According to Bukele, the partnership with xAI is a step towards enhancing education. “El Salvador doesn’t just wait for the future to happen; we build it,” he remarked, expressing optimism about the positive impact of Grok in classrooms.

However, it must not be forgotten that Grok has a controversial history, having been associated with far-right conspiracy theories and antisemitic content. Despite this, Musk has touted the chatbot's deployment in El Salvador's education system.

AI's role in education

Musk's endorsement of Grok comes amid discussions in educational circles about the role of AI in schools. Competing AI companies like OpenAI and Meta have also ventured into education, providing chatbots to students in various countries.

While these measures are aimed at enhancing learning, they have faced criticism, including concerns about their effectiveness and impact on academic performance.

As Musk's partnership with El Salvador unfolds, it is yet to be seen how Grok will influence education in the country and whether it will address the challenges associated with AI in the classroom.