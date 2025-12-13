Why Financial Times chose Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as Person of the Year

Financial Times has named Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as its Person of the Year 2025 for his role in “AI mania that is sweeping through the business and financial worlds”.

Huang led the AI chipmaker Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company this year, surpassing a $4 trillion market valuation.

The FT announcement further testifies the influence of AI leaders on the world as it comes after The Times named “Architects of AI” as their Person of the Year which includes xAI CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI head Sam Altman, Huang and executives from big AI companies.

The now 62-year-old tech billionaire founded the company at the age of 30 with his two other friends and led it through many storms becoming a central figure in shaping global AI dominance.

According to Euro News, Huang said, “Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in history. The computer technique that took us 30 years to invent is now fundamentally changing all of computing.”

Who is Jensen Huang?

Huang is a Taiwanese-American who moved to the States with his family as a boy. He attended Stanford University and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

He worked as an engineer in the San Francisco Bay Area before co-founding Nvidia, the company behind the most sought-after technology in the AI race.