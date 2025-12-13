Gemini AI now integrated into Google Translate, with real-time translation feature

Google's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has now been built into Google Translate in its latest upgrade to make translations sound more natural and human.

The new Google Translate is said to be designed to handle the tricky parts of language, such as slang, idioms and local expressions, whose nuance mostly remains incomprehended in basic translations.

Google Translate's new Gemini-powered update

Search giant Google claims the Gemini-powered system is the most advanced translation quality of the Google Translate service.

Users can access the upgrade through Google Search and the Translate app on both iOS and Android.

The rollout of the new version kicked off today in the US and India, offering translations between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and German.

In addition to AI-assisted translations, Google is also testing a new real-time voice translation feature designed for use with headphones.

While it is still in the beta testing phase, the tool translates speech as it happens while preserving tone, emphasis and rhythm, making conversations feel more natural and less robotic.

How to use Google Translate's Live Translate?

To use Google Translate's Live Translate, users just need to open the Translate app, connect their headphones and tap “Live Translate”.

This remarkable feature is currently rolling out on Android in the US, Mexico and India, with support for more than 70 languages, while Google's plans are underway to expand it to more regions and bring it to iOS in 2026.

With Gemini AI inside, Google Translate is now capable of doing wonders beyond simple word swaps towards real, everyday communication.