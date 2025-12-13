Study finds most effective way to quit antidepressants—here's what you need to know

Many people still stigmatize those who are on antidepressants for their symptom of depression, often downplaying the severity of the illness, depression, and mistakenly believing that those who start medication can’t get over it in life.

Antidepressants are meant to treat symptoms of depression and anxiety. Annually in Europe, a large number of people across Europe use antidepressants to help overcome depression and anxiety.

A new study found that the most effective way to quit antidepressants is slow tapering with therapy.

Although the current protocols outline that patients stay on these medications for a period from six to nine months after their early symptoms disappear, treatment often gets lengthy beyond the specific timeline.

The study appeared in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal this week, was conducted by a group of researchers in France and Italy, and shows the most rigorous review yet on stopping antidepressants, with a purpose to support informed decision-making by patients and clinicians.

The researchers analyzed the data taken from the 76 random trials, involving over 17,000 people, they concluded that slowly reducing medication (known as tapering in medicine) while in therapy is just as effective as staying on antidepressants for preventing symptoms from short-term relapse.

The researchers stated that these findings have the potential to reshape how antidepressants are discontinued worldwide.

“For probably the majority of patients, coming off antidepressants is feasible, but this should be discussed with a specialist, and the best possible strategies should be tailored to the individual characteristics of each person,” noted the study's lead author, Giovanni Ostuzzi.

What factors help prevent relapse during antidepressant tapering?

The analysis examined measures to prevent relapse within one year of antidepressant discontinuation.

According to the review, a successful outcome depended on both the duration of the dosage reduction period and access to psychological support throughout the process.

The authors defined “slow tapering” as reducing medication over more than four weeks, while “very slow tapering” referred to any period longer than 12 weeks.

They estimated that combining slow tapering with psychological support—such as therapy—could prevent it in one out of five patients compared with going cold turkey or tapering in under four weeks.

Researchers said the findings offer hope to patients who feel recovered from depression and wish to attempt life without antidepressants.