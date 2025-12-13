Peter Greene's surprising net worth revealed: Find out how rich he was

Peter Greene, the actor who defined a generation and is best remembered for playing the chilling Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, was found dead at his home in NYC at the age of 60.

Chilling account of Peter Greene's neighbor

The neighbor shared chilling details about when he found Peter Greene unresponsive inside his apartment, as reported by the Daily News.

The neighbor, whose name has not been disclosed yet, shared with the publication that he found Greene, 60, in his apartment on Clinton St. near Stanton St. after neighbors reported that they had been hearing the Christmas music for days inside Greene’s apartment.

On the other hand, the New York Police Department has said that a 60-year-old man was found dead at that location at 3:25 p.m. Friday but did not immediately release his name.

The neighbor continued, "The residents began hearing Christmas music blasting from Greene’s apartment around 3 a.m. Wednesday, but it wasn’t until Friday that building management sent over a locksmith to get access to Greene’s apartment.”

“Peter was lying on the floor, face down, with a facial injury and blood everywhere…,” the neighbor added.

Who was Peter Greene?

Green was born in Montclair, New Jersey, in October 1965. Although Greene became widely known for portraying violent and unsettling characters, like Zed.

1994 turned out to be Greene’s breakout year, when he was cast in two high-budgeted films.

In Pulp Fiction, his brief but unforgettable performance as Zed became iconic.

The very same year, he played the slick criminal Dorian in The Mask, opposite Jim Carrey.

He was widely acclaimed for playing the leading role in the 1993 buzzworthy drama Clean, Shaven, where he played a man with schizophrenia suspected of murder.

His astonishing career also included memorable supporting roles in The Usual Suspects and Training Day, among dozens of film and television appearances.

Peter Greene's surprising net worth revealed

Upon his death, publicly cited estimates of Peter Greene's net worth were largely consistent, describing it as a modest sum in the low-to-mid six figures.

Although accurate figures vary, most industry estimates place Greene’s net worth under $1 million.

This wealth comes mostly from his decades-long acting career, featuring roles in major Hollywood films and television series, which contributed to his earnings.

Though creatively rewarding, these projects were not major sources of income for Peter Greene. Combined with legal and medical costs at times, they restricted his wealth accumulation.

Ultimately, Peter Greene’s finances before his death reflect a common industry truth: cultural influence does not guarantee lasting financial security.