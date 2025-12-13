Buckingham Palace finally addresses King Charles cancer type

King Charles had broken a long-held royal tradition when Buckingham Palace had released the statement about the monarch’s shocking cancer diagnosis.

Despite the health setback, Charles had remained positive and continued with his royal duties all the while he underwent weekly treatments for the cancer. It has been over a year and Charles revealed on Friday that his treatment can be scaled back as he has been doing better.

Even though sufficient information has been provided by the Palace about the King’s health, the one thing that has been strictly kept guarded in a vault is the type of cancer he possesses. Royal watchers have mulled that if the Palace can reveal the cancer news, why does the type remain undisclosed.

This has been a deliberate move made on the insistence of cancer experts and doctors as a spokesperson finally explains the reasoning behind it.

“The advice from cancer experts is that, in his determination to support the whole cancer community, it is preferable that His Majesty does not address his own specific condition but rather speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease,” the spokesperson from the Palace said in a statement.

Cancer doctors have previously pointed out that celebrity diagnoses may come with good intentions but they often have a negative impact for the medical experts and researchers.

Attention and resources end up going to research treatment for a certain form of cancer rather than the disease as a whole. This can sometimes overshadow other major aspects. Hence Charles’s message is intended to shed light on those with rare cancers, aggressive cancers, slow-moving cancers, undiagnosed cancers, incurable cancers.