Barron Trump-Princess Isabella match campaign goes viral, sparks online buzz

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s heightening tensions over the ownership of Greenland, netizens have swirled a speculative theory pitching that Barron Trump should marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella.

An account on X (formerly Twitter) with the handle @cinecitta2030 floated the idea that Barron Trump, the only child of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, marry Princess Isabella of Denmark, who is second in line to the throne.

On X, an account known for its “metapolitical satire” pitched an idea it termed “the simple diplomatic solution.”

The tweet went viral and so far has amassed over 9 million views since it was last posted on January 8, 2026, with tens of thousands of users sharing their thoughts on the marriage proposal.

Who is Princess Isabella?

Princess Isabella, a member of Denmark's royal family, is the eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary and the second in line to the Danish throne.

Princess Isabella is the second of four siblings, positioned between her older brother, Crown Prince Christian, and her younger 15-year-old twin siblings, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Isabella is a year younger than Barron, having turned 18 on April 21 last year.

What netizens are saying

While some users were amused by the proposal idea, quipping jokes and posting memes, others backed the proposed union.

One user commented, “This is how we in Austria resolved conflicts in the good old days of the Habsburg monarchy.”

Another viral comment declared, “Barron deserves a princess.”

A third user quipped, "Barron for king, Greenland for us."

How does Greenland factor into Barron-Isabella's viral proposal?

Greenland, which is the largest island in the world, has been part of Denmark, a NATO ally, since the 18th century.

Leaders from Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly stressed to the American public and to Trump directly that Greenland is not for sale.

Although Greenland has its own local municipal system (including a legislature that oversees domestic and civil affairs), laws pertaining to defense, national security, and the economy are governed by policymakers in Copenhagen.

For the unversed, U.S. President Donald Trump first expressed interest in purchasing Greenland in 2019, during his first term in the White House.

In a joint address before Congress on March 4, 2025, President Trump stated his intention to acquire Greenland “one way or another.”