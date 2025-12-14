Jennifer Aniston plans romantic getaway with boyfriend Jim Curtis after Thanksgiving

Jennifer Aniston chose to make this holiday season different as she plans to travel with her boyfriend Jim Curtis after celebrating Thanksgiving together in New York City.

The actress, who starred in The Morning Show, spent the holiday surrounded by close friends and her boyfriend.

PEOPLE later reported that Aniston already got her upcoming trips fully arranged.

A source said, “They have a trip to the snow planned and a sunny trip for New Year’s.” With plans settled, the only thing left was packing.

Those close to the Friends icon said the end of the year was always meaningful for her, “The holidays are when she slows down, truly enjoys her house and spends time with the people she loves.

She’s very happy to be spending it with Jim this year.”

Another added, “Jen loves this time of year. She always goes all in for Christmas.

She has a real tree every year never artificial. She loves decorating her house to make it feel warm and festive.”

In previous years, the Murder Mystery actress usually stayed home for Christmas, hosting dinners and inviting friends over.

This year marked a shift, as she decided to leave town and enjoy the season away with Curtis.

While their exact Christmas destination is still under wraps, the actress is said to be going to places like Telluride and Jackson Hole.

The Cake actress also spent snowy holidays there in the past with friends and with former husband Justin Theroux.

Sources further said that her relationship with the lifestyle coach grew slowly.

“Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year,” one insider said.

“When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she’s excited that she just went for it.”

The source added that the relationship felt natural and positive, saying Jim has brought calm and happiness into Jennifer’s life.