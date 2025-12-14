Grimes shares Elon Musk blocked her on X amid co-parenting tensions

Grimes has claimed that her ex-partner and co-parent, Elon Musk, blocked her on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

The singer, 37, responded after an X user noticed that she no longer appeared to follow Musk. In a December 11 post, Grimes explained what happened.

“For context I'm just living my life,” she wrote. “He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, I am not interested in public dramatics.”

She added: “This is so silly lol.”

Grimes and Musk, 54, began dating in 2018. They share three children: son X Æ A-Xii, born in May 2020; daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, born via surrogate in December 2021; and son Techno Mechanicus, born in June 2022.

In October 2023, Grimes filed a petition to establish parental rights for all three children. A year later, she revealed that a custody battle had delayed new music.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids,” she wrote in November 2024. “All the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months.”

Grimes has repeatedly raised concerns about her children being in the public eye. After Musk brought their son X to the Oval Office in February, she wrote, “He should not be in public like this.”

In a TIME interview, she added, “I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere,” saying that “fame is something you should consent to.”

In March, Grimes said she had “begged” to keep her children offline, calling their public exposure “of grave concern.”