King Charles delivers special surprise for Christmas as reunion looms

King Charles made the holiday season special with a delightful gesture for families that are away from their loved ones during this time.

The monarch, who himself is away from his younger son Prince Harry and his children, had received a letter requesting him for support thousands of miles away.

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed a secret gift that had been months in planning to finally arrive “just in time for Christmas”.

The timing of the surprise is quite interesting as Charles himself is in the process of a reconciliation with his younger son. The king, who is known to be a doting grandfather, has been eager to meet his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Every year, the King takes into consideration that people who are posted away to the frozen continent, away from their families and dedicating their time to research way to better protect the planet.

The monarch was requested for a “new proper post box” for the Anatartic as “sending and receiving of post is so important part of station life”.

The Palace was quick to oblige as the voyage to the icy place take along time.

“Keen to support the team at the UK’s Rothera Research Station, located in one of the most remote places on Earth, The Royal Household have worked with @RoyalMailOfficial and @BritishAntarcticSurvey to arrange a brand new postbox featuring The King’s cypher,” the message from the Palace revealed.

While Charles is ready to “scale back” his cancer treatment as he made good progress in his health, big moves are being made behind the scenes to bring the King closer to meeting Archie and Lili.

Prince Harry’s UK police protection is currently under review for the first time since the royal exit of the Sussexes. Royal experts have indicated that the decision could have been influenced by Charles himself, especially after he and Harry reunited in September.

Even though Harry, Meghan and the children will not be present at the annual royal reunion at Sandringham in two weeks’ time, it is likely that a meeting is being quietly being planned by the aides.