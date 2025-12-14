Kate Middleton pens emotional note as royals receive delightful update

Kate Middleton kicked off her Christmas break with a special unannounced visit just days after King Charles released good news about his cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales, who had been diagnosed with cancer a month after the monarch but is now in remission, stepped out on Saturday to support Ever After Garden, which is run by the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

During the visit, Prince William’s wife had also honoured all those who lost their lives to cancer with a handwritten note.

After the event, Kensington Palace had once again released a message from the future Queen as she expressed her gratitude to all those who had showed up to support the charity.

“In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer,” she had written and signed off with a “C”.

“Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” Kate wrote. “Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”

The message had been signed off with her initials, indicating that it had been written by the Princess herself.

The message comes just a day after King Charles delivered the good news about his cancer battle after a year of treatments.

The monarch, who had been undergoing weekly treatments for the disease, shared that he could now “scaled back” the treatment after following doctor's orders.

Charles, with his earnest speech before the holidays, also expressed how he is focussed on the work he is doing in his reign. Prince William is particularly relieved to hear that his father indicated that he very well intends to continue with his duties and has no plans to abdicate.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales hasn't been keen on taking the role of the King, especially when his kids are so young. Hence, this comes has a good news for the royals, particularly the Wales family as they make most of their time before the responsibility falls on their shoulders.