King Charles overjoyed by public’s heartfelt reaction and support

King Charles has been quietly moved by the public response to his recent health message, palace sources have confirmed.

Buckingham Palace said it was struck by the thoughtfulness and restraint shown in the global reaction.

Officials noted that messages of support poured in not only from the public but also from professionals working on the front lines of cancer care, a response the King greatly appreciated.

According to the spokesperson, the King feels that speaking openly about his illness is worthwhile if it helps others.

His thoughts, they said, continue to be with all those living with cancer and the loved ones who support them.

They said: "The Palace has been delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction, and is most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for The King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public."

If openness helps raise awareness, improve understanding, or encourage others to seek help, he sees it as part of his role to speak out.

The video was aired on Channel 4 for Stand Up To Cancer UK, where King Charles revealed that his treatment programme can now be eased.