Kanye West controversial doc ‘In Whose Name’ sets streaming debut date

Kanye West’s new documentary, In Whose Name?, is finally up for the moment fans have been eagerly waiting for.

After premiering in theaters back in September, the film has now been given the green light for a digital release.

Making its streaming debut, the controversial piece of work is available to watch online starting today, December 14.

The release will allow netizens to dive into the Bully maker’s world without leaving the couch as the documentary dropped at midnight, ready to watch across major streaming platforms like Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, and Fandango At Home.

In Whose Name? chronicles six years of Kanye’s life (who has legally changed his name to Ye), focusing on his mental health struggles, controversial public statements, and his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The documentary is the result of filmmaker Nico Ballesteros’ extensive access to the Heartless singer, capturing over 3,000 hours of footage between 2017 and 2023.

In Whose Name? isn’t just a doc about a celebrity, it’s an unfiltered look at the man behind the headlines.

Throughout the 104-minute runtime, the 48-year-old rapper and singer’s fans get an inside look at their idol’s journey, starting in his hometown of Chicago following him through the highs and lows of his career.

From his bipolar diagnosis to the rise and eventual fall of his billion-dollar fashion empire, In Whose Name? opens a window into the complex artist’s life, navigating fame, fortune, and his own personal battles.

Interestingly, fans will have a look into Kanye’s infamous meeting with former President Donald Trump, his collaborations with Elon Musk, and his moments with figures like Kenny G.