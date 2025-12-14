21 Savage says Drake ignored his advice before Kendrick Lamar feud

21 Savage, British rapper, revealed that he once tried to stop Drake from stepping into a risky situation with Kendrick Lamar that later took over the rap scene.



While talking on the Perspektives With Bank podcast, the rapper said he warned Drake not to respond when things started heating up with Lamar.

He told him, “You finna go into a battle that you can’t win. There’s no way you can win.”

Savage also said he advised Drake “not to do all that s***” and to “leave that s*** alone.”

Even with that warning, the rapper said he understood the Which One hitmaker’s mindset.

Drake felt pushed and wanted to answer back with his lyrics. Still, Savage believed the whole battle was pointless.

He explained, “Even if you win, you still don’t win. The only difference is, when you’re at the top… where does winning put you? You can’t go Number One Point One. So how the f*** could you win, anyway?”

Many fans felt the Lamar came out on top, especially after his track Not Like Us became a major hit.

However, Savage did not think Drake was badly affected, “Nah. I feel like he took an internet hit,” he said, adding that online attention also drives streaming numbers.

The drama later moved into court, as Drake sued his own label, Universal Music Group, claiming defamation over the release and promotion of Not Like Us.

In October, a judge in New York dismissed the case.

Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the song was part of a heated rap exchange and not defamation.

Universal Music Group welcomed the decision and said the lawsuit should never have happened.

The company said it would continue supporting Drake and promoting his music.