Shia LaBeouf looks a whole new person in latest outing

Shia LaBeouf debuts new look

Shia LaBeouf is stepping back into the public eye with a noticeably different look.

The actor was photographed in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 12, marking his first public sighting in months, and he appeared almost unrecognisable.

LaBeouf, 39, showed off a clean-shaven head and face while out running errands, signaling a sharp change from his previous appearance.

Dressed casually, the actor wore a red graphic T-shirt paired with black joggers and sneakers. He was seen talking on the phone while holding a to-go coffee cup, blending into the low-key Los Angeles scene.

According to some posts on social media, shared by fans, LaBeouf was also spotted at Steel City Con 2025, a large, popular fan convention held near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, days earlier, in the same look.

The sighting comes months after LaBeouf was last photographed publicly, which was at the London premiere of his film Salvable over the summer.

At that July 8 event, LaBeouf looked quite different, sporting longer, slicked-back hair and a large mustache.

His style at the premiere leaned relaxed as well, with an oversized button-up shirt, shorts, socks, and sandals.

While he has favoured casual fashion recently, his most formal appearance this year was at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.

LaBeouf attended Cannes for the premiere of Slauson Rec, a documentary focused on his controversial acting school.

Shia LaBeouf and ex FKA twigs controversy

The project is tied to a period of his career that has been overshadowed by several public controversies.

In 2020, his former partner FKA twigs filed a lawsuit accusing him of repeated abuse and alleging he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf denied “each and every” assault allegation. The musician later dropped the lawsuit in July, and the two reached an undisclosed settlement before the case was set to go to trial.

Shia LaBeouf movies after 2020

Professionally, LaBeouf has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Since 2020, he has appeared in only a handful of films, including 2022’s Padre Pio and a supporting antagonist role in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2024 epic Megalopolis.

He was also attached to Don’t Worry Darling but exited the project early.

Married to Mia Goth and a father to their young daughter, Isabel, LaBeouf’s latest appearance suggests a quiet reset.

With his clean look and rare outing, the actor appears to be entering a new chapter, at least visually, as he continues to navigate life and work largely out of the spotlight.