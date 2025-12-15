Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen video game now live on iOS with distinct Australian tone

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen live on iOS with distinct Australian tone

After years of waiting and anticipation among fans, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen video game has finally been released, but only on iOS, unfortunately; however, it is a significant milestone for the beloved animated series Bluey.

The new Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen has been developed in Brisbane by Halfbrick Studios in collaboration with Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

Why Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen took so long to release?

Since previous attempts at Bluey video games could not capture the charm of the series, the Bluey game is being hailed as the first truly successful video game adaptation of the franchise.

Titles like Budge Studios’ Bluey: Let’s Play! and Bluey: The Videogame faced criticism for their intrusive subscription models and technical glitches.

Does Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen require subscription?

On the other hand, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is offering a new approach that prioritises creativity and ethical gameplay.

This new Bluey title is free from any subscriptions, microtransactions, or ads, and features a one-time purchase model. This transition of business model behind Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen reflects a commitment to providing children with joy rather than exploitative mechanics.

What's unique in Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen?

The game follows Bluey and Bingo as they chase their father, Bandit, through magical artworks after he steals their pen, encouraging exploration and imagination.

With a playtime of around 10 hours, the game offers an adventure that resonates with the show’s Australian tone, distinct in the gameplay.

Industry leaders have praised the collaboration between Brumm and Halfbrick, projecting it to reshape children’s video games.

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is not just a successful adaptation, it sets a new standard for how children’s games can be developed with young players' respect and care in mind.