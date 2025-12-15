First victim named in deadly Brown University shooting: Here's what you need to know

The tragic shooting incident shook the nation after an unknown suspect opened fire at students during final exams at Brown University campus on Saturday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13, 2025.

It is the 400th shooting incident in the U.S. this year, according to the details released by a non-profit group, Gun Violence Archive, that left at least two students dead and nine others injured.

The identity of the first victim of the deadly shooting incident, named Ella Cook.

Hundreds gathered in near-freezing temperatures at a Sunday vigil in Providence’s Lippitt Park to honor the victims of the Brown University shooting.

Who was Ella Cook?

Ella Cook was a sophomore student and also vice president of the Ivy League School’s college Republican club, according to her former classmate.

The first victim of the deadly school shooting at Brown University has been identified as a sophomore student and vice president of the school’s college Republican club, Ella Cook, according to her former classmate and the Alabama county office, as reported by the New York Post.

The news of her demise was broken during a Cathedral Church of the Advent in her hometown of Birmingham.

While recalling Cook’s deep connection with the community, a priest said during Mass that Cook was a dedicated parishioner who served the church frequently and was deeply engaged in the community.

While recalling Cook’s deep connection with the community, a priest said during Mass that Cook was a dedicated parishioner who served the church frequently and was deeply engaged in the community.

Cook is survived by her parents and two siblings.

Cook’s former classmate Alex Shieh—who dropped out of the university last semester—shared a glimpse into Ella’s life in a now-deleted post on X, which was later reported by the New York Post.

He wrote, “Ella Cook was the vice president of Brown University’s Republican club.”

Cook was one of the only people who dared to associate with him after he came under fire for sending a DOGE-inspired email to thousands of administrators at the school,” Shieh added while recalling a past event.

“Everyone at Brown who knew Ella, regardless of their politics, found her to be friendly and kind.

My thoughts are with Ella’s family. Ella was a promising young leader taken too soon,” Shieh concluded the post.

Cook was one of the two students gunned down during finals review session at Brown University on Saturday afternoon. The identity of the other student has not been revealed by the authorities.

Of the nine other people injured in the shooting, eight are now in stable condition, and one has been discharged. Kendall Turner, a student from North Carolina, is the only victim listed in critical condition, her high school confirmed to the local media, WRAL.