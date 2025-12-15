How did Liverpool parade attack happen? Court hearing provides minute-by-minute breakdown

Paul Doyle, Liverpool parade attacker, drove his car into a crowd of over 100 football fans at a victory parade “intended to cause serious harm” in a moment of rage, Court hears on Monday, December 15.

The shocking dashcam footage unfolded the exact moments when his grey Ford Galaxy sewered into pedestrians on Dale Street on May 26.

The prosecutor said Doyle, a former Royal Marine and father-of-three, had “used the vehicle as a weapon” after losing his temper in traffic.

The court heard that Doyle had earlier driven friends into the city center calmly for the Premier League victory celebrations and decided to pick them afterwards.

When he was returning, his demeanor changed. Prosecutor barrister Paul Greaney KC said Doyle drove “markedly more aggressively,” running red lights and undertaking cars.

Around 5:54 p.m. (local time), he entered Dale Street where he found rush of pedestrians and traffic measures quite frustrating.

Doyle was heard shouting “Get off the f****** road!” in the dashcam footage.

Mr. Greaney said, “The strong sense... is that the defendant regarded himself as the most important person on Dale Street.”

The graphic footage of dashcam was also shown as evidence of deliberate violence in which Doyle was seen intentionally steering his 1.9 tonne vehicle into the left lane which was packed with fans.

He accelerated into the crowd, shouting ““Move!” and “F****** pricks!” as people ran for their safety.

The court labelled the footage too graphic to release publicly as it includes children going under the vehicle.

As the video was played in the courtroom, victims in the public gallery started weeping.

A chilling moment was particularly highlighted in CCTV when Doyle’s car struck a pram carrying a six-month-old eddy Eveson, throwing it 15 ft.

Greaney said that “This was the time to stop… but he pushed on regardless, caring nothing for those he had run over. In his rage, the defendant cared only to satisfy his own wish to get through the crowd.”

Doyle reversed into the crowd twice before the car was finally stopped on Water Street, with people, including children, trapped beneath it.

Doyle pleaded guilty last month to 31 offences including dangerous driving, affray, 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent.

The charges relate to 29 victims aged from six months to 77.

Greaney concluded, “The prosecution case is simple. Paul Doyle just lost his temper in his desire to get to where he wanted to get to. In a rage, he drove into the crowd. When he did so, he intended to cause people within the crowd serious harm.”