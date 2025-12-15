World's first flying cars enter production in Silicon Valley

World’s first flying cars have entered production at a U.S. aeronautics company’s facility in Silicon Valley.

Alef Aeronautics has started production of the Alef Model A Ultralight, a flying car with eight propellers hidden in the trunk and bonnet. The futuristic vehicle, which allows drivers to fly over traffic jams, will be priced at around £235,000.

Alef Aeronautics revealed that the vehicle can land and drive like a normal car, adding, “The first few hand made cars will be delivered to selective customers to analyse the vehicle’s feasibility in real-world conditions before entering mass production.”

The company claims that their car is nothing like a flying taxi which requires an airport or landing pad as it can both drive on road like any other conventional car and fly.

Alef Aeronautics CEO, Jim Dukhovny, said, “Our team has worked very hard to meet the timeline and we are happy to announce that production of the first flying car has started on schedule.”

The Model A is equipped with eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), giving it the capability to fly without wings, and it can also drive on road like a normal electric car.

The company claims that flying cars will have enough space for driver-pilot and one passenger, adding that it can reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour on the ground and 110 miles per hour in the air.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already provided the airworthiness certificate to the Model A in 2023 and the company has received 3,500 pre-orders worth around $800 million.