Saudi FC Al Qadsiah likely to appoint Brendan Rodgers as new head coach

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah is likely to appoint former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as their new head coach after sacking fomer head ,Michel Gonzalez, on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Sources reveal that the 52-year-old Northern Irishman is travelling to Saudi Arabia to finalise a deal with the club.

Earlier, the club promised to appoint Gonzalez’s replacement soon to ensure a smooth transition and interviewed several candidates; however, Rodgers’ impressive track record made him a preferred candidate.

The Northern Irish football manager has previously managed several renowned clubs, including Swansea City, Leicester City, Liverpool and Celtic.

Rodgers had an impressive run during his most recent spell at Celtic, where he won multiple trophies. His win rate of 75.5 percent is the highest of any managers in the club’s history.

The Athletic reports that Aramco-owned football club, Al Qadsiah, will move to a new stadium next year and they want to make an appointment before the January transfer window.

Al Qadsiah currently stands at number five in the 2025-2026 season of the Saudi Pro League, with five wins, two draws, and two losses out of the nine matches played so far.

There’s no official confirmation from the appointment from the Al Qadsiah football club team or Rodgers camp.