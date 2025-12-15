GTA 6's release date, platforms, pre-orders, and everything you need to know

It sounds untrue that the last Grand Theft Auto game debuted in 2013, meaning over a decade has passed, and although GTA 5 was re-released on two more consoles and PC since then, the anticipation for GTA 6 is visible.

Having said that, the gaming industry is eagerly awaiting Rockstar's next hit, GTA 6, which has already faced multiple delays, yet it is poised to become the biggest entertainment launch of all time.

GTA 6 release date

The official release date for GTA 6 was initially set for autumn 2025, but Rockstar pushed it back to May 26, 2026. Then, after another unfortunate mishap in November 2025, the new release date for GTA 6 has now been fixed on November 19, 2026.

Regarding the secondly delayed launch timeline for GTA 6, Rockstar cited the need for additional time to ensure the game meets players' expectations for quality.

GTA 6 trailer and gameplay

The first, original trailer of GTA 6 was released on December 5, 2023, introducing protagonists Lucia and Jason, a couple entangled in a life of crime in modern Vice City.

The teaser hints at a conspiracy following a seemingly simple job and showcases various city environments alongside supporting characters, including a conspiracy theorist and a former crime lord.

Which platforms will GTA 6 be released for?

At the time of launch, GTA 6 has been confirmed to be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the likelihood is narrow for it to be available on last-generation consoles or the Switch at launch, a PC version is more likely to be released, which was the case for previous GTA titles.

The GTA maker has committed to future platforms, leaving the door open for potential releases on new systems.