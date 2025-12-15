Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title

Princess Kate is no longer the only royal who brings positive attention to the businesses, as now she has a new competitor.

Catherine's husband, Prince William, was present at a local pub, which gave a boost to the local business and also got him a new special title.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recorded a part of his interview with Eugene Levy at a local pub in Windsor in April.

Since its release in early October, the owner of the place revealed that people are visiting more after seeing the future King.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, Stuart O'Brien said, "Just a little bit. Just a smidge. But yes! A lot of people come in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show."

He added, "We're also mentioned on a British show called Gogglebox, which is on one of the channels, which is huge in England. So, lots of people then come because of that as well. It's been really good for business. Really good for business."

Moreover, Stuart heaped praise on William for being a "down-to-earth" person despite being a high-profile figure.

He shared, "They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they have a title, they're human, and they have lives as well... they are still normal, family people, and that’s brilliant."