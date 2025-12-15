 
Geo News

Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title

Future King William earns respect and admiration for his kind gesture

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 15, 2025

Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title
Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title

Princess Kate is no longer the only royal who brings positive attention to the businesses, as now she has a new competitor. 

Catherine's husband, Prince William, was present at a local pub, which gave a boost to the local business and also got him a new special title.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recorded a part of his interview with  Eugene Levy at a local pub in Windsor in April.

Since its release in early October, the owner of the place revealed that people are visiting more after seeing the future King. 

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, Stuart O'Brien said, "Just a little bit. Just a smidge. But yes! A lot of people come in, a lot of tourists come in because they've seen the show."

He added, "We're also mentioned on a British show called Gogglebox, which is on one of the channels, which is huge in England. So, lots of people then come because of that as well. It's been really good for business. Really good for business."

Moreover, Stuart heaped praise on William for being a "down-to-earth" person despite being a high-profile figure. 

He shared, "They're human beings at the end of the day. Just because they have a title, they're human, and they have lives as well... they are still normal, family people, and that’s brilliant."

More From Royals

King Charles set to hug Archie, Lilibet as Harry's protection decision looms
King Charles set to hug Archie, Lilibet as Harry's protection decision looms
Meghan Markle gives ‘great comfort' to father as bitter truth emerges
Meghan Markle gives ‘great comfort' to father as bitter truth emerges
Prince George set for special role in Kate Middleton's 2026 event
Prince George set for special role in Kate Middleton's 2026 event
Thomas Markle's emotional reaction to Meghan's letter: ‘trembling'
Thomas Markle's emotional reaction to Meghan's letter: ‘trembling'
King Charles 2026 travel plans unveiled with major modification
King Charles 2026 travel plans unveiled with major modification
'Bitter' Andrew loses final military title: 'This might hurt the most'
'Bitter' Andrew loses final military title: 'This might hurt the most'