Kate Winslet reveals which actor she looked up to in her career

Kate Winslet earned great recognition with film 'Sense and Sensibility'

Kate Winslet has opened about her inspiration behind her flourishing acting career.

The 50-year-old actress was not really recognized until she won an Academy Award for Sense and Sensibility.

Like every other actor, Kate also looked up to a senior actor to improve her craft.

For her, Jodie Foster was the one whose work in film Taxi Driver impressed her a lot and taught her important elements for an actor.

The Titanic actress admitted “Jodie Foster in Taxi Driver” inspired her “because she’s not acting."

Winslet explained Backstage, “This is what inspired me so much, specifically from that performance, and specifically from Jodie; when I saw her onscreen when I was younger, I just couldn’t work out exactly what it was that she was doing, because it wasn’t, to my mind, what I had believed acting was.”

The Holiday actress felt encouraged as she thought “Jodie wasn’t acting. She was just this person.”

Kate learnt from Jodie was that being yourself is the key.

“She was a real person who kept showing up. I kept seeing her in things, and that, for me, was a real penny-drop moment. I was like, ‘Well, that’s it,’ because it’s about being, isn’t it? It’s not about acting. The trick is to be it and not have them see”, added Kate.