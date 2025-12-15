Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card: A shift in strategy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas card: A shift in strategy

The California-based couple, Harry and Meghan, have not celebrated Chrismas in the UK since 2018, embracing a new chapter.

Since 2018, the Sussexes have forged their own path, prioritising their own festive traditions and creating unforgettable memories with their family of five. They have left behind the traditional British royal Christmas celebrations.

Their Christmas cards depict a major shift in their strategy.

The couple's 2025 holiday card, set to drop this week, will also unveil a new chapter in their journey, filled with hope, love, and the joy of new beginnings.

The Sussexes' past cards have been a window into their evolving journey. Each release hints at their plans and values, leaving fans eager for what's next.

The change in their life is clear in the carefully curated cards as the Sussexes have forged their own path out of the royal traditions and restrictions.

The couple's 2018 card hinted at their futre together as they two chose an image taken on their wedding day. The picture shows the newly married pair arm-in-arm while gazing at the fireworks, filling the sky above them.

The photo seemingly highlighted their vision and th futre they palnned to explore togethe by keeping their heads up.

Their 2019 card features a seven-month-old Archie take centre stage. The couple tried to reveal what's more important in their life amid speculations and rumours: The card shows them cherishing family time away from the spotlight, in Canada.

The Sussexes' 2020 photo also shows how growing Archie begins to adopt American life. In 2021, the card highlights Lilibet’s public debut, a small but telling shift that reflected their new identity.

The couple's other cards explain their new life in America with their kids along with the couple's accolades and charitable work.

In the same way, the last year's greeting captured humanitarian visits to Nigeria and Colombia, showing Archie and Lili racing to greet their parents with hugs.

It explained the couple's strrategy to balance public impact with private joy.