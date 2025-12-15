Sarah Ferguson finds herself in tough spot as Andrew set for new chapter

Sarah Ferguson once again returned to the headlines as her next move was revealed after the doors of the royal house were set to be closed on her.

When King Charles took away all the royal perks, including titles and honours, from his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fergie was automatically affected by the decision.

In the coming days, the former couple will be seen leaving the massive Royal Lodge.

The former Duke of York has already been given private accommodation by the monarch at Sandrigham estate. But Sarah's future living arrangements have not been discussed yet.

According to author Andrew Lownie, Fergie is not sure about her next home.

As per GB, he said, "Not sure Sarah herself knows where she is going. Switzerland, Portugal, Cotswolds, Windsor, London. For the moment, she can stay at Royal Lodge until October."

The royal expert also shed light on "so many unopened Amazon boxes," which are piled up at Royal Lodge, meaning that Sarah will take time to sort out her belongings.

Andrew and Sarah were last seen at a recent Christening ceremony of their grandchild, Athena, daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.