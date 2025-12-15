 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson finds herself in tough spot as Andrew set for new chapter

Inside Fergie's next move as King Charles closes doors on the former Duchess of York

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 15, 2025

Sarah Ferguson finds herself in tough spot as Andrew set for new chapter
Sarah Ferguson finds herself in tough spot as Andrew set for new chapter

Sarah Ferguson once again returned to the headlines as her next move was revealed after the doors of the royal house were set to be closed on her. 

When King Charles took away all the royal perks, including titles and honours, from his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fergie was automatically affected by the decision.

In the coming days, the former couple will be seen leaving the massive Royal Lodge. 

The former Duke of York has already been given private accommodation by the monarch at Sandrigham estate. But Sarah's future living arrangements have not been discussed yet. 

According to author Andrew Lownie, Fergie is not sure about her next home. 

As per GB, he said, "Not sure Sarah herself knows where she is going. Switzerland, Portugal, Cotswolds, Windsor, London. For the moment, she can stay at Royal Lodge until October."

The royal expert also shed light on "so many unopened Amazon boxes," which are piled up at Royal Lodge, meaning that Sarah will take time to sort out her belongings. 

Andrew and Sarah were last seen at a recent Christening ceremony of their grandchild, Athena, daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

More From Royals

King Charles delivers good news to Prince Harry: 'reset button'
King Charles delivers good news to Prince Harry: 'reset button'
Princess Kate gets help from Kate Winslet to promote upcoming TV special
Princess Kate gets help from Kate Winslet to promote upcoming TV special
Who's the secret force boosting Meghan Markle's Hollywood dreams?
Who's the secret force boosting Meghan Markle's Hollywood dreams?
Prince William key mission inspires special royal figure: 'great honour' 
Prince William key mission inspires special royal figure: 'great honour' 
Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title
Prince William gives competition to Princess Kate as he receives new title
Andrew's Sandringham hideout turns into fortress with new ban
Andrew's Sandringham hideout turns into fortress with new ban