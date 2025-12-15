'General Hospital' icon Anthony Geary passes away at 78

Anthony Geary passed away at the age of 78, leaving soap opera fans around the world heartbroken.

The soap star passed away on Sunday in Amsterdam, a family member confirmed.

While the official cause of death has not been revealed, reports claimed that he died due to complications from a planned surgery.

Geary was best known for his role as Luke Spencer in General Hospital, a character that changed daytime television forever.

However, his work on the show made him one of the biggest stars in soap history.

Over the years, the Disorderlies star won eight Daytime Emmy Awards, showing how deeply his performances connected with viewers.

One of the most memorable parts of his career was his on screen romance with Genie Francis, as their characters became one of the most loved couples in television history.

When Luke and Laura married in 1981, around 30 million people watched the episode.

Moreover, the wedding even featured a special appearance by Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, who was a longtime fan of the show.

Apart from General Hospital, Geary also appeared in several well known TV series, including The Partridge Family, The Mod Squad, All in the Family and The Young and the Restless.

Born in Utah, Anthony Geary was raised by Mormon parents and he found out his passion for acting early in life.