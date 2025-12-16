Niall Horan sparks health concerns due to absence in 'The Voice' finale promo

One Direction singer won't be performing on 'The Voice' season 28 finale

Niall Horan, who is one of the coaches on The Voice season 28, was absent from the finale promo.

The latest teaser released by NBC featured Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Ralp Edwards.

The former One Direction member's absence was mainly noticed by fans, who flooded the comment section asking about him.

On Monday’s episode, the host of the show Carson Daly mentioned that Niall was “really under the weather” and shared that the Slow Hands singer won’t be joining the live show.

The singer, however, showed up and revealed that he is “feeling a little better”, but his doctors have prescribed him a vocal rest, which means that he will no longer be performing along with his two finalists from his team.

Horan’s fellow coach McEntire praised the Irish singer for prioritizing his health and taking rest.

She told him, “I’m very proud of you, Niall, for making sure you take care of yourself because we want you around with your beautiful voice for many years to come.”

Fans are upset to know that Niall won’t be taking the stage for the finale episode. They are saying that “the finale won’t be the same.”

One of them wrote, “Niall Isn’t singing? Oh we so lost.”