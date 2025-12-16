Meghan Markle left disappointed by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner?

Meghan Markle awaits Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's nod

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are said to be the last hope of Meghan Markle's Hollywood revival as the Duchess of Sussex has allegedly been 'dumped by everyone' in the industry.

The former Suits star believes that aid from the Kardashian-Jenner clan could pave her way to the celebrity world to achieve her dreams, but momager Kris Jenner is yet to give a nod to the Sussexes.

Meghan and Harry's battered reputations may get a push if the famous celebrity family supported them.

The Sussexes warmly attended the Jenners' star-studded 70th birthday bash on November 8 along with other hollywood stars.

With hope in heart, she's counting on Kim and Kris Jenner to help her and Harry reboot their journey, but it doesn't seem likely to happen anytime soon, as some A-listers are already wary of sharing things with the Duchess due to her past experience of making things public.

The couple have become the scourge of Hollywood since quitting the British royal family and moving to California in 2020.

However, Meghan needs a chance to prove herself. She has not received any such offer or nod from the reality stars.

The family won't mind to collaborating with the Sussexes, but it's unclear if they are on board.

The mother of two is trying to leverage Kris's expertise in branding and networking to revive her Hollywood career and reputation.

There were also claims that Kris wanted Meghan to promote Kardashian products by appearin on their show, The Kardashians, in exchange for her help.

The Duchess has reportedly pitched a wellness-focused project to Kim, but the reality satr is being cautious, prioritising her brand's interests.