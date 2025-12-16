Rob Reiner's eldest daughter reveals his final hours before tragic deaths: here's what we know

Tracy Reiner, the eldest daughter of Rob Reiner, has spoken out on a family tragedy, following the brutal murder of their parents at their Brentwood, LA, home.

Rob Reiner, an acclaimed actor, director, and producer, was found dead along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at his Brentwood, LA, home on December 14, 2025.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at a home around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

Officials of the LAPD shared the details of what their crew members witnessed firsthand.

The officials said that when the crew members arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman dead.

The pair was later identified as Rob Reiner and Michele, and the news sent shock waves through Hollywood as the details emerged.

Rob’s family confirmed the death in a statement released to Variety, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Eldest daughter reveals Rob Reiner's final moments before tragic deaths

In a startling revelation, Reiner’s eldest daughter, Tracy, speaks out on a family tragedy that has generated buzz both online and offline.

Speaking to NBC News, Tracy Reiner said, "She came from the greatest family ever,” and described being overwhelmed and in shock. I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

She added that she had "last seen her father at a family gathering just one day before his death.”

Tracy Reiner, who discovered their parents' bodies, mentioned in her statement to the investigators while pointing fingers at her brother (Nick) that he ‘should be a suspect’ because he was dangerous,’ as reported by the Daily Mail.

Romy, 28, the youngest of Rob’s four children, who lives across the street, stumbled upon the grim scene inside their luxurious six-bedroom estate, as reported by People.

In the latest development, the couple’s middle child, Nick, 32, was arrested, suspected of murdering his parents.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement on Monday, December 15, that Nick, who had struggled with addiction and homelessness, is ‘responsible’ for the deaths of his parents.

Although officials have not released further details, a police source told the Associated Press that the couple is believed to have suffered brutal stab wounds and were found with their throats slashed on Sunday night.