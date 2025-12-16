Keanu Reeves' 'The Matrix' co-star Martin Grelis dies at 57

Martin Grelis, Keanu Reeves’ co-star from The Matrix, has passed away at the age of 57.

The late actor’s talent agent Sophie Jermyn Management confirmed the heartbreaking news via a social media post.

"Vale Martin. We're so saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved client," they announced on Tuesday, December 16.

Alongside a photo of a beaming Grelis, the company added, "Martin was a bright spark who lit up every room he was in - a talented actor, a kind person and a wonderful soul."

"Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time," they penned before concluding, "Gone far too soon xx."

The Australian film industry is mourning the loss of a beloved actor who breathed his last earlier this week.

Spanning over three decades, Grelis began his acting career with a small role opposite Reeves in the science fiction classic.

As for his famous roles, it includes the veteran actor playing a detective in the 2014 mini-series Schapelle, which dramatised the trial of the convicted drug smuggler.

All Saints, Water Rats and the 2012 mini-series Mabo, are also included in his illustrious acting resume.

Moreover, Grelis’ final acting role was earlier this year in the TV series Alpha King, alongside Last King of the Cross actress Mia Pimentel.