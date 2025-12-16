 
Geo News

King Charles welcomes Beatrice and Eugenie to Palace for family lunch

The daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were seen smiling brightly as they reunited with the royal family

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 16, 2025

Beatrice and Eugenie recently skipped Princess Kates Christmas Carol concert despite being invited
Beatrice and Eugenie recently skipped Princess Kate's Christmas Carol concert despite being invited

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reunited with the royal family for the first time since the Palace’s fallout with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The sisters were pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon (December 16) for the annual pre-Christmas family lunch hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their appearance marked a notable return amid ongoing York family tensions.

Beatrice and Eugenie were seen arriving together in the same car, smiling as they made their way into the Palace for the gathering. Their attendance was noteworthy, especially after both sisters were absent from Princess Kate’s carol concert earlier this month, fuelling speculation about their standing within the wider royal fold. Alas, they couldn’t ignore the King’s invite.

The lunch is a longstanding royal tradition held ahead of the family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. This year’s guest list included senior royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, and Lady Sarah Chatto. William and Kate’s children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, also attended.

While their father, Prince Andrew, has been stripped of his royal titles following the fallout surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is understood that King Charles has no desire to penalise his daughters for his actions. 

More From Royals

King Charles's foundation marks 35 years with spiritual showstopper
King Charles's foundation marks 35 years with spiritual showstopper
Prince William gets competitive as he coaches kids' football team video
Prince William gets competitive as he coaches kids' football team
King Charles reunion with royals at Sandringham in trouble: Here's why
King Charles reunion with royals at Sandringham in trouble: Here's why
Buckingham Palace unveils King Charles encouraging words as Sophie fulfils task
Buckingham Palace unveils King Charles encouraging words as Sophie fulfils task
British Princess shocking secret comes into spotlight: ‘affair'
British Princess shocking secret comes into spotlight: ‘affair'
Meghan Markle marks big win as public apology from UK issued
Meghan Markle marks big win as public apology from UK issued