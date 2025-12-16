King Charles welcomes Beatrice and Eugenie to Palace for family lunch

Beatrice and Eugenie recently skipped Princess Kate's Christmas Carol concert despite being invited

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reunited with the royal family for the first time since the Palace’s fallout with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The sisters were pictured arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon (December 16) for the annual pre-Christmas family lunch hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their appearance marked a notable return amid ongoing York family tensions.

Beatrice and Eugenie were seen arriving together in the same car, smiling as they made their way into the Palace for the gathering. Their attendance was noteworthy, especially after both sisters were absent from Princess Kate’s carol concert earlier this month, fuelling speculation about their standing within the wider royal fold. Alas, they couldn’t ignore the King’s invite.

The lunch is a longstanding royal tradition held ahead of the family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. This year’s guest list included senior royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Kent, and Lady Sarah Chatto. William and Kate’s children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, also attended.

While their father, Prince Andrew, has been stripped of his royal titles following the fallout surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it is understood that King Charles has no desire to penalise his daughters for his actions.