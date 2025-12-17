Olivia Rodrigo lives out 'fan-fiction' moment with Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo is looking back fondly on a meeting with Harry Styles.

Recalling the instance, the Happier singer described hanging out with the One Direction heart-throb as living a moment straight from the fan-fiction.

In a snippet from the Tuesday, December 16 episode of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's podcast Music Makes Us, hosted by Kathleen Hanna and features the pop singer, the Guts hitmaker gushed over the Watermelon Sugar chart-topper.

"I hung out with Harry Styles and we like got tea and we like walked around and I got home and I was like what the f--k," she recounted her sudden realisation after just spending time with Harry, 31.

The 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress added, "like I feel like I like wrote that in a fanfiction and I like lived it like that is so crazy how that can happen in your life."

Olivia Rodrigo lives out 'fan-fiction' moment with Harry Styles

“He's so sweet I don't want to like I know he's very private but I remember being like if I told ten-year-old Olivia she'd be like…” the Deja Vu songstress couldn’t get enough of talking about him.

With Olivia’s cutesy confession about the As It Was singer, it’s clear she’s one among the millions of fans who have adored him since his boy-band days.

She must have definitely watched his evolution from a cute, curly-haired teen to a stylish young man, falling for his flirty charm, long hair, and fearless fashion experimentation.

Like many others, the Driver’s License singer also fell for Harry’s charismatic energy, soulful gaze, and stage presence alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.