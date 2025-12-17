Colin Farrell reveals what 'filmmaking' really means to him

Collin Farrell to return as Penguin in 'The Batman Part II'

The Penguin famed Colin Farrell has expressed how passionate he is about acting.

Farrell is not only a good actor, but he makes all efforts to completely delve himself into a character so that it leaves a mark on viewers.

The 49-year-old Irish actor has been nominated for an Academy Award in 2023 for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Meanwhile, he has bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best actor in Limited series for The Penguin.

All these recognitions is a proof of his honesty with his craft.

While talking about his passion for filmmaking, Colin added, "It is inevitably a communal experience. In doing what we’re lucky enough to do, you get to work with a community of filmmakers in front of and behind the camera.”

During the Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Jessie Buckley, the In Bruges actor further added, “You get to share all the uncertainties and the curiosities and whatever love or lack of love you may have felt in your life. You get to bring it to work. It’s a really beautiful thing."

Farrell was last seen in Netflix film Ballad of Small Player. He is all set to reprise his role as Oz Cobb aka Penguin in The Batman Part II.