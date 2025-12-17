Duke of Kent returns to Palace for first Christmas without Duchess

The Duke of Kent stepped quietly back into the royal spotlight as he joined family members for a festive lunch at Buckingham Palace.

He marked his first Christmas gathering since the death of his beloved wife, the Duchess of Kent.

The 90 year old royal, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, was photographed arriving at the palace on December 16, accompanied by his daughter-in-law, Sylvana Tomaselli, who sat beside him in the back of a car.

This appearance carried added poignancy, coming just months after the Duchess passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace in September, aged 92.

Also among the arrivals was the Duke’s sister, Princess Alexandra, who will celebrate her 89th birthday on Christmas Day.

The pre-Christmas lunch is a tradition Charles has continued from his mother’s reign, brought together royals from across the generations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and other extended family members.

This year’s celebration, however, carried a more reflective tone for the Duke of Kent.

Buckingham Palace previously announced the passing of the Duchess with a tribute highlighting her lifelong devotion to charitable causes, her love of music and her deep empathy for young people.