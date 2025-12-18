Zayn Malik soon to perform in Las Vegas? Look inside!

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015

Zayn Malik's recent social media interaction with his fans sent them into frenzy.

The 32-year-old set the fans buzzing after hinting at a possible Las Vegas residency in the New Year.

Gigi Hadid's ex took to Instagram Wednesday, December 18 to put up a carousal of photos that got fans thinking about his next gig.

One Direction former member shared a mysterious selfie wearing a £420 Gucci hat alongside rehearsal photos with his over 53 million followers.

The picture left the followers to wonder if he is preparing for a major live return.

Khai's father has previously avoided spotlight in recent years.

However, in this post he posted the images without explanation fueling speculation about a Vegas show.

The pictures suggested preparation of a performance as the snaps gave behind-the-scenes glimpses of stage setups and the Pillowtalk hitmaker in rehearsal gear.

The snaps featured drums, guitar and base rehearsing as well as an Amp which read, 'Zayn Malik Rehearsal Cable'.

If the speculation turns out to be true, the potential residency will be a highly anticipated comeback of Malik who has focused more on recording than touring since his departure form One Direction in 2015.

Fans flooded social media with excitement.

One social media user, 'You’re gonna kill it with that Vegas residency!'

'See you there x3 !!!' Second wrote.

Another netizen commented, 'Cant wait to see youuuuu.'

'CAN START MY COUNTDOWN.'

'Can’t wait to see you!!'

For the unversed, Malik is set to give seven-night performances at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in January.