Is Roblox down? Thousands report outage

Gaming enthusiasts are reporting issues with the popular online game Roblox. DownDetector.com has confirmed that nearly 16,000 users have reported the Roblox outage late Thursday, December 18, 2025.

About fifty percent of the gamers reported receiving an error message when trying to access Roblox.com and the majority of the complaints were reported at around 11:30 p.m.

Error while accessing the Roblox.com

The game has an active daily user base of around 83 million people.

One X user claimed that the game had crashed, they wrote: “Roblox crashed, this is going to be the worst night of my life.”

Another user cautioned against joining any link, writing, “Roblox is down. Don't join any experience/game for now or you'll lose your data in experiences.”

A third user claimed that the game is only down on its website and wrote, “It’s only down for websites so it’s still working in Roblox app.”

Roblox developers have not yet shared any update on the game outage.