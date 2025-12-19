 
Geo News

Is Roblox down? Thousands report outage

The game has an active daily user base of around 83 million people

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 19, 2025

Is Roblox down? Thousands report outage
Is Roblox down? Thousands report outage

Gaming enthusiasts are reporting issues with the popular online game Roblox. DownDetector.com has confirmed that nearly 16,000 users have reported the Roblox outage late Thursday, December 18, 2025.

About fifty percent of the gamers reported receiving an error message when trying to access Roblox.com and the majority of the complaints were reported at around 11:30 p.m.

Error while accessing the Roblox.com
Error while accessing the Roblox.com

The game has an active daily user base of around 83 million people.

One X user claimed that the game had crashed, they wrote: “Roblox crashed, this is going to be the worst night of my life.”

Another user cautioned against joining any link, writing, “Roblox is down. Don't join any experience/game for now or you'll lose your data in experiences.” 

A third user claimed that the game is only down on its website and wrote, “It’s only down for websites so it’s still working in Roblox app.” 

Roblox developers have not yet shared any update on the game outage. 

More From Viral

FIFA video game to return in 2026, but exclusively on Netflix
FIFA video game to return in 2026, but exclusively on Netflix
Pope Leo appoints pro-migration Bishop Ronald Hicks as New York Archbishop
Pope Leo appoints pro-migration Bishop Ronald Hicks as New York Archbishop
Russia jails former British soldier for 13 years over Ukraine fighting
Russia jails former British soldier for 13 years over Ukraine fighting
Bank of England cuts interest rate to 3.75% to shore up slowing UK economy
Bank of England cuts interest rate to 3.75% to shore up slowing UK economy
A sneak peek into NASA's ISS tour marking 25 years: See the ISS from inside
A sneak peek into NASA's ISS tour marking 25 years: See the ISS from inside
With Google Search-like speed, Gemini 3 Flash debuts to take on GPT-5.2
With Google Search-like speed, Gemini 3 Flash debuts to take on GPT-5.2